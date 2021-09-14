10 things to know about the first in-person Quad summit

The first in-person Quad summit is all set to be held on September 24th hosted by United States (US) President Joe Biden, the White House announced on Monday.

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as QSD or Quad is a dialogue between United States, Japan, Australia, and India which was formed in 2017. The first Quad summit was held virtually in March this year.

Here are 10 things you need to know about the upcoming Quad meet:

1. As a part of the Quad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga will be attending the summit with the US President.

Read | Modi, Biden, other Quad leaders to add momentum to Covid-19 vaccine initiative for Indo-Pacific

2. This year, the General Debate’s theme is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

3. Through the summit, the Quad leaders will add momentum to the Covid vaccine initiative which was announced previously in March to supply vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region.

4. The members will also discuss on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies.

5. As per the White House statement, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, and maritime security will also be discussed.

6. Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, climate change and education have been kept in the list to discuss too.

7. As per the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders will be reviewing the progress made since the first virtual summit of the Quad.

Read | India rejects criticism of Quad as 'Asian NATO'

8. In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

9. India, Japan, US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad in In November 2017 attempting to develop a new strategy to keep the Indo-Pacific's critical sea routes free of any influence.

10. The Quad summit will take place amidst China's aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich South China Sea.

(With agency inputs.)

Check out latest videos from DH: