12 Chinese sailors die of 'food poisoning' near Vietnam

12 Chinese sailors die of suspected food poisoning near Vietnam

The Chinese-registered Wu Zhou 8 cargo vessel was on its way from Thailand to China when the 21 crew members fell ill

AFP
AFP, Hanoi,
  • Sep 30 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 19:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twelve Chinese sailors have died and nine others are critically ill after a suspected case of food poisoning on board their vessel near Vietnam's southern Con Dao island, a rescue official and state media said Friday.

The Chinese-registered Wu Zhou 8 cargo vessel was on its way from Thailand to China when the 21 crew members fell ill, state media reported.

"We were told of 10 bodies on the vessel. All died because of food poisoning, we were told," an official involved in the rescue effort told AFP from Vietnam's southern Ba Ria Vung Tau province.

The cause of death was yet to be confirmed, he added.

Also Read — Another top Chinese official indicted on bribery charges ahead of CPC's key meeting

"We have sent our rescue ship, which is scheduled to reach the Chinese vessel late Friday night," said the official, who declined to be named.

Eleven other sailors were brought to hospital in an aircraft hired by the vessel's owner. Two died on the way, while nine are being cared for by Vietnamese medics on land.

State media said the Chinese vessel is now 63 nautical miles from Con Dao island.

On Thursday, seven bodies were found floating off Vietnam's southern Phu Quoc island.

They were believed to be from a boat that sank off Cambodia's coast last week with 41 Chinese people on board.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Vietnam
World news

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 