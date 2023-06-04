14 killed, 5 missing in China mountain collapse

A mountain collapsed in China's Sichuan province on Sunday, killing at least 14 people while five others remained missing, local officials said.
The incident happened around 6 am in the Leshan city of Sichuan province and immediately after the authorities were informed of the landslide, a massive rescue team was deployed at the spot.
Also Read | Arrests and tight security in Hong Kong on Tiananmen anniversary
"The mountain collapse happened in Leshan city and as of now 14 people have been killed while 5 others remained missing. Rescue operation is on," a senior official from the publicity department said. .
He said that the rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
