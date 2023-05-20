7.1-magnitude quake strikes east of New Caledonia

7.1-magnitude quake strikes east of New Caledonia

The epicentre was 35 kilometres (22 miles) deep and located about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the New Caledonian archipelago

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • May 20 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 09:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday in the Pacific Ocean to the east of New Caledonia, the US Geological Survey said, a day after a major quake hit the same area.

The epicentre was 35 kilometres (22 miles) deep and located about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the New Caledonian archipelago, it said.

Any tsunami waves are expected to be less than 0.3 metres (one foot), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in its latest update.

Also Read: 7.7 earthquake hits near New Caledonia; tsunami warning issued

The waves may reach the Pacific islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna, it said, after earlier issuing a warning for coasts within 300 kilometres (185 miles) of the epicentre.

On Friday, a 7.7-magnitude quake in the same area sent people scrambling for higher ground on several Pacific islands for fear of giant waves. A tsunami warning was lifted hours later.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Earthquake
Tsunami
Pacific Ocean
Fiji

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

PM unveils Gandhi bust near Hiroshima atom bomb site

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

Obama, Colbert among 500 Americans banned from Russia

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Animated: When cartoons begin to move

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

 