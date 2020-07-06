Kuwait Expat Bill: 8L Indians may be forced to leave

8 lakh Indians may be forced to leave as Kuwait approves expat quota Bill

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2020, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 09:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 8 lakh Indians may be forced to leave Kuwait as the country's legal and legislative committee has approved a draft expat quota Bill, reported ANI.

The Bill, which states that Indians should not exceed 15 percent of the population, was determined as constitutional by the National Assembly, local media reported. 

It will soon be transferred to the respective committee so that a comprehensive plan is created.

Expats account for 30 lakh of Kuwait's 43 lakh population. Indian community constitutes the largest expat community in Kuwait, totalling 14.5 lakh. 

The move comes as the number of Covid-19 cases has spiked in the country, with 49,000 cases being reported so far. 

