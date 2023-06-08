Afghanistan bus crash kills 25 people, including 9 kids

Afghanistan bus crash kills 25 people, including 9 kids: Report

The minibus driver was held accountable for the collision by the authorities, reported Mohammad Nazari, the local police commander's spokesman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 01:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minibus disaster in northern Afghanistan claimed the lives of 25 individuals, including 12 women and nine children, according to a report by ABC News.

The travellers were returning from a wedding when the collision occurred in the province of Sar-e-Pul in a mountainous area with patchy roads. They were moving between locations in the Sayyad district.

The minibus driver was held accountable for the collision by the authorities, reported Mohammad Nazari, the local police commander's spokesman. He claimed that due to the driver's negligence, the car slid into a deep pit. No survivors were mentioned by Nazari.

Afghanistan has a high rate of traffic accidents, which are primarily caused by bad road conditions and negligent highway drivers, the publication reports.

World news
Afghanistan
Bus accident

