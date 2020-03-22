Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Mar 22 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative image. (Reuters photo)

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said.

Health minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in last 24 hours, 10 of them were positive.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

The total number of positive cases rose to 34 on Sunday, he said adding two lawmakers were among the suspects and their samples have been sent for test.

"There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Afghanistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Karnataka to close borders to tackle coronavirus spread

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

Religion in conservative Mideast adapts to coronavirus

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

COVID-19: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time

 