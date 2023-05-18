Air raid alerts across Ukraine, warnings of strike

Air raid alerts across Ukraine, military warns of strikes in Kyiv, other regions

An hour after the warnings were issued, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Telegram channel told residents of the capital to remain in shelters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 18 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 11:52 ist
Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Air raid alerts were declared throughout the territory of Ukraine early on Thursday and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in a wide arc extending from Kyiv to central regions and the south.

An hour after the warnings were issued, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Telegram channel told residents of the capital to remain in shelters. Warnings were issued for a range of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.

The warnings also extended north of Kyiv and to the south and west to Vinnystia, Khmelnitskyi and Chernivtsi regions.

Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.

A Reuters witness in Kyiv heard anti-aircraft units in action. There were also reports of explosions in other major cities, but it was uncertain whether these were from missile impacts or anti-aircraft activity. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Kyiv
World news
missiles
air strikes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 