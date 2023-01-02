Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'

An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the regional military administration announced on Telegram, with the city's mayor citing explosions in one district.
"Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "All emergency services are on their way."
