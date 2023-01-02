Alert issued in Kyiv after 'air attack'

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, 'All emergency services are on their way'

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Jan 02 2023, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 06:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an "air attack", the regional military administration announced on Telegram, with the city's mayor citing explosions in one district.

"Stay in shelters!" said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv region military administration. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: "All emergency services are on their way."

