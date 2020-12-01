Arizona and Wisconsin certify Joe Biden’s win

Arizona and Wisconsin on Monday certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in their presidential elections, formalizing his victory in two additional battleground states as President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the election continued to fall short.

Such certifications would be an afterthought in any other year. But in a political environment where Trump’s false claims of sweeping voter fraud have created an alternate reality among his die-hard backers in the West Wing and beyond, the results have closed off yet another path to victory for him.

Although Trump has infused daily drama into the normal postelection bureaucratic process by urging his Republican allies to push to block the certification of results or to overturn them entirely in battleground states won by Biden, the proceedings Monday were staid affairs.

In Arizona, Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, formalized her state’s results while sitting at a long table with three Republicans who signed the election documents: Gov. Doug Ducey; the state’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich; and the chief justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, Robert M. Brutinel.

Ann Jacobs, chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, signed a document during a three-minute video conference in which she narrated herself certifying Biden’s victory.

“I am now signing it as the official state determination of the results of the Nov. 3, 2020, election and the canvass,” Jacobs said before holding the document up to the camera. Later Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, a Democrat, announced that he had signed the state’s Certificate of Ascertainment appointing Biden’s slate of electors to represent Wisconsin at the Electoral College.

Trump, buoyed by his legal team and supporters in the conservative news media, has held out hope that he could somehow prevail in Wisconsin and Arizona, as well as Georgia, where Republican officials on Monday firmly refused to challenge Biden’s victory there. In all three states, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, the other two states that flipped from voting for Trump in 2016 to Biden this year, the Trump campaign has sought to undermine the results through legal and public relations efforts aimed at delivering the president Electoral College votes.

But as has been the case elsewhere, elections officials from both parties in Arizona and Wisconsin declined to undercut their state laws to overturn the popular vote in their states.