AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets approval in Pakistan: Health Minister

Pakistan approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jan 16 2021, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 17:38 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in Pakistan, the country's health minister said on Saturday, the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.

"DRAP granted emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine," Pakistan's Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters, referring to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.

