'Oxford vaccine approval a triumph for British science'

AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science': Boris Johnson

The vaccine was approved on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 30 2020, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 14:40 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters

The approval of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Wednesday was a "triumph for British science", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use," Johnson tweeted.
 

