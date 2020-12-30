AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science': Boris Johnson

The approval of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Wednesday was a "triumph for British science", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use," Johnson tweeted.
It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford /@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use.
We will now move to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/cR4pRdZJlT
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 30, 2020
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'