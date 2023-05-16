At least 3 killed in New Mexico shooting, gunman dead

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, gunman 'confronted and killed'

Multiple officers responded to the shooting and two were shot during the incident

AFP
AFP,
  • May 16 2023, 01:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 02:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three people were killed Monday and two police offers injured in a shooting that triggered the temporary lockdown of schools in a town in New Mexico, police said. The suspect was "confronted and killed on the scene," and no further threat to the public remains, said officials in Farmington, a town of 50,000 people located some 200 miles (320 km) from state capital Santa Fe.

Details of exactly where and how the shooting unfolded were not immediately available.

"There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased," wrote the Farmington police department in a statement posted on Facebook.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting and two were shot during the incident. They are being treated at a hospital and described as being in stable condition.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing, and the suspect's identity is currently unknown.

Local schools briefly locked down, but were cleared to reopen early Monday afternoon, with Farmington Municipal Schools saying that "all students and staff are safe."

More than 215 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US
Shooting
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti

 