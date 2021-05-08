At least 55 hurt in clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

At least 55 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque: medics, police

The Red Crescent said it had opened a field hospital to treat the wounded following the rare clashes at the compound

AFP
AFP,
  • May 08 2021, 05:25 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 05:25 ist
Tension over possible eviction of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 49 Palestinians and six Israeli police officers were wounded Friday in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Israeli police said.

The Red Crescent said it had opened a field hospital to treat the wounded following the rare clashes at the compound, Islam's third-holiest site, which is also revered by Jews.

Jerusalem
Israel

