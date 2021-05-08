At least 55 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque: medics, police

At least 49 Palestinians and six Israeli police officers were wounded Friday in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Palestinian Red Crescent and Israeli police said.
The Red Crescent said it had opened a field hospital to treat the wounded following the rare clashes at the compound, Islam's third-holiest site, which is also revered by Jews.
