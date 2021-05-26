B.1.617 variant detected in 10 nations of the Americas

B.1.617 Covid-19 variant detected in 10 countries of the Americas

However, no community transmission has been associated with this variant

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • May 26 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 23:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The B.1.617 variant of coronavirus has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.

The cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, though no community transmission has been associated with this variant, he said in a briefing from Washington.

