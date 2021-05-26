B.1.617 Covid-19 variant detected in 10 countries of the Americas

The B.1.617 variant of coronavirus has been detected in 10 countries of the Americas, mainly associated with international travel, the Pan American Health Organization's incident manager Sylvain Aldighieri said on Wednesday.
The cases have been detected in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean, though no community transmission has been associated with this variant, he said in a briefing from Washington.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid does not exist, for residents of this city
The Apple tax is rotten, a costly drag for users
Did you know? Longest-known earthquake lasted 32 years
Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group