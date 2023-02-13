Beijing city to support firms make ChatGPT-like models

Beijing city will support key firms to build ChatGPT-like AI models

The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic AI data

  • Feb 13 2023, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 20:16 ist
Open AI's ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, gaining a 100 million-plus active users only two months into its launch. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday.

Also Read | ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for home-grown options

The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic AI data, according to the statement.

