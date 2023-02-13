Beijing city will support key firms to build ChatGPT-like AI models

China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday.
The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic AI data, according to the statement.
