Belgium confirms its 1st case of coronavirus

Minister of Health, Social Affairs, Asylum Policy and Migration Maggie De Block speaks during a press conference concerning the evacuation of Belgians citizen from Wuhan, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus

Belgium has reported its first case of the new coronavirus in a person who was repatriated from the Chinese epicenter of the outbreak.

The health ministry said Tuesday the person was in good health and does not show any symptoms of the disease. The individual was among nine Belgians repatriated from Wuhan, China, over the weekend.

The infected person was taken to a special hospital for further care while the other returnees remain under observation.

More than 180 cases of the new type of coronavirus have been confirmed beyond mainland China, which has more than 20,000 cases.

