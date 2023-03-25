Biden announces US-Canada deal to curb illegal migration

President Joe Biden on Friday announced a US-Canadian deal to curb illegal migration across the northern border from the United States.
"The United States and Canada will work together to discourage unlawful border crossings," he said during a speech to parliament in Ottawa. The deal will see undocumented asylum seekers crossing from the United States into Canada turned back, while Canada will simultaneously expand the pathway for legal entries.
