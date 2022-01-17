Biden, Japan PM to hold bilateral talks on January 21

Biden, Japan PM Kishida to hold bilateral talks on January 21

The meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance, White House said

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 17 2022, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 05:16 ist
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP File Photos

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the two nations' economies, security matters, climate change and other bilateral issues, the White House announced on Sunday.

"The meeting will highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world," the White House said in a statement.

White House
Joe Biden
Japan
United States
World news
Fumio Kishida

