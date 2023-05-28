Biden says 'compromise' debt bill will stop catastrophic default

US President Joe Biden said Saturday's draft bill on raising the debt ceiling will stop a "catastrophic default."
The Democrat said the bill was a "compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want."
However, "it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost," he said in a statement.
