Biden says 'compromise' debt bill will stop catastrophic default

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 28 2023, 12:22 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 12:48 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden said Saturday's draft bill on raising the debt ceiling will stop a "catastrophic default."

The Democrat said the bill was a "compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want."

However, "it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost," he said in a statement.

