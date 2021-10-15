Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalised with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted. He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America's 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001.

