Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 15 2021, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 07:55 ist
Former US President Bill Clinton. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former president Bill Clinton has been hospitalised with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted. He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," Urena said.

Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America's 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001.

