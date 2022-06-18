Blast hits Sikh temple in Afghanistan capital Kabul

Blast hits Sikh temple in Afghanistan capital Kabul

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Jun 18 2022, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 10:15 ist

A blast occurred in a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday morning, a temple official said, but it was unclear if there were casualties.

"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," the official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters.

Taliban officials have not confirmed the explosion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Afghanistan
Explosion
Gurudwara

What's Brewing

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

How mindfulness and dance can improve mental health

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Chile's innovative approach to feeding kids

Charlie behind the camera

Charlie behind the camera

How to design the perfect aquarium

How to design the perfect aquarium

Art of chocolate sculpting

Art of chocolate sculpting

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

DH Toon | What about Agnipath left outs?

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

On Gujarat's rich handicraft and textile trail

 