California to impose regional Covid-19 lockdowns

California governor unveils plan for regional Covid-19 lockdowns as ICUs near capacity

The latest round of constraints unveiled as coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continued to soar to record heights

Reuters
Reuters, Sacramento,
  • Dec 04 2020, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 03:20 ist
California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media in Sacramento. Credit: Reuters Photo

California's governor announced plans to impose Covid-19 stay-at-home orders on a regional basis, with new restrictions on social and economic activities to be triggered in a given region when its hospital intensive care units get close to capacity.

The latest round of constraints unveiled as coronavirus infections and hospitalisations continued to soar to record heights, will take effect after 48 hours in any of the designated five geographic regions when their ICU levels fall to 15% of capacity or less, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The governor said he expects all areas of the state, except for the San Francisco Bay area, to reach their respective 15% thresholds by later this week. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
California
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

'Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity'

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily

 