Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ counts as sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

The tribunal ruled that using the word could be 'inherently related to sex' and amount to a form of discrimination

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • May 13 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 15:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

By Katharine Gemmell

Calling a male colleague bald isn’t harmless banter but sexual harassment.

That’s the conclusion of a British employment tribunal who ruled that using the word could be “inherently related to sex” and amount to a form of discrimination.

The decision came in the case of electrician Tony Finn who sued a small Yorkshire-based family business, where he’d worked for nearly 24 years, for unfair dismissal and sexual harassment. He accused a colleague of calling him a “fat bald c---.”

The all-male, three member tribunal panel agreed that Finn didn’t complain about the “industrial language” of the shop floor but the epithets relating to his age and hair.

“It is difficult to conclude other than that” those words were spoken “with the purpose of violating the claimant’s dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for him,” the judgment said.

Finn also succeeded in his claim for unfair dismissal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sexual Harassment
Men
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 