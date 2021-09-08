China bans private tutors from giving online classes

China bans private tutors from giving online classes

Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Sep 08 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 15:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China on Wednesday banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring.

Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents.

A competitive higher education system has made tutoring services popular with parents but the government has sought to reduce the cost of child-rearing in an effort to nudge up a lagging birthrate.

Media has reported this week on various ways parents and tutors have been trying to circumvent the rules, including how some agencies were advertising live-in tutors who could command salaries of up to 30,000 yuan ($4,650) a month.

"In some places, subject tutoring has moved 'underground' or put on a different 'vest' to evade the regulations," the Ministry of Education said in a statement announcing the new ban.

"This has impacted the policy's implementation."

The crackdown on tutoring has roiled the shares of tutoring companies traded in Hong Kong and New York, including New Oriental Education & Technology Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc.

The ministry said off-campus centres that offer tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum need to be licensed, operate out of registered venues and hire qualified teachers.

The ministry said attempts to evade the regulations include hiring private tutors in the guise of "housekeeping services", "cultural communication" or "live-in tutors" as well as conducting classes in the name of summer camps or study tours.

Offline institutions will also not be allowed to conduct online after-school tutoring via instant messaging, video conference or live streaming platforms, the ministry said.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

China
online classes
World news

What's Brewing

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 