China, France sign deals worth $15 billion: Official

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 06 2019, 12:32pm ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 12:32pm ist
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) attends a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6, 2019. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

China and France signed contracts totalling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy, and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef, and pork to China.

