China will never bully smaller nations: Xi at ASEAN

China won't take advantage of its size to bully smaller nations: Xi at ASEAN

The summit started without a Myanmar representative present, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 22 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 11:56 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: IANS Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not coerce its smaller regional neighbours, Chinese state media reported.

The China-ASEAN virtual summit, which is being held to celebrate 30 years of dialogue, would help regional peace, stability, and development, he said, according to state media.

Also Read: Myanmar junta chief to be absent from China-ASEAN leader summit

China would never seek hegemony nor take advantage of its size to "bully" smaller countries, and would work with ASEAN to eliminate "interference", Xi said.

The summit started without a Myanmar representative present, according to two sources with knowledge of the meeting. The reason for the non-attendance was not immediately clear, and a spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led a bloody crackdown on dissent since seizing power from Myanmar's civilian government on February 1, was excluded from a regional summit in October. 

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
China
Xi Jinping
ASEAN
Beijing
Myanmar
Min Aung Hlaing

What's Brewing

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

Here's how to make busy streets safer for cyclists

 