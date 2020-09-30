Covid-19 kills one of Seoul's oldest nightclubs

Coronavirus kills one of Seoul's oldest nightclubs

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Sep 30 2020, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 15:18 ist
DJs playing music during a farewell party of the underground music club MWG in the Hongdae nightlife district of Seoul as the club shuts down due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

Tucked away in the dazzling neon lights of Seoul's nightlife district, Club MWG, one of the capital's oldest underground music venues, closed its doors last weekend as the pandemic crunch begins to bite South Korean nightclubs.

Founded in 1994, Club MWG enjoyed its heyday in the 1990s when underground clubs were rare in the South's capital.

An intimate space with room to host 200 people, the club in Hongdae district was known for indie band performances and popular DJs, as well as LGBT party events.

But in the past decade, the venue struggled with increasing competition as the district became more commercialised.

Then the pandemic broke out -- since May, Seoul's nightclubs have been faced with repeated closure orders, hammering the final nail in Club MWG's coffin.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"It feels as if my limbs are being torn," the club's owner Kim Eun-hui told AFP about the closure.

Kim had even taken up multiple jobs -- construction worker, tutor, and part-time cleaner to name a few -- to try and keep the business running.

But since the virus restrictions, she has not been able to earn enough money to pay the rent for the venue.

"I didn't want to give up... but ended up succumbing to the coronavirus," she said.

Culture critics say the club was instrumental in creating Hongdae's unique scene in the 1990s, when it was known for its underground music performances -- from indie to hip hop to heavy metal -- and youthful exuberance.

Covid-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

"We have lost a symbol that represented Hongdae," said critic Kim Seong-su.

For the club's long-time regulars, the news was devastating.

"I was so sad, I felt very down to a point where I couldn't really say anything," said Kim Jong-chun, a 40-year-old who was a regular for almost two decades.

"I loved that vibe which was very different from other venues," he said.

"I've been to a number of other places, but I have to say no place can ever replace Club MWG."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Korea
COVID-19
Coronavirus
DJ
LGBTQ

What's Brewing

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

French Open: A footnote in Serena Williams' career

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

The Lead: Farm laws and ensuing protests, explained

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

Why carcinogens cause cancer in some people, not all

 