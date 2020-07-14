WHO urges against politicising school reopenings

Coronavirus lockdown: WHO urges against politicising school reopenings

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • Jul 14 2020, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 08:55 ist
Executive Director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies program Mike Ryan speaks at a news conference on the novel coronavirus. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organisation says decisions to reopen schools should be part of a broad strategy for the fight against Covid-19, adding: “we can't turn schools into yet another political football in this game.”

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, says any such decisions require a look beyond just how schools, workplaces or long-term care facilities respond individually to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have got to focus on a comprehensive long-term strategy that focuses on everything at one time. We've got to chew gum and walk at the same time,” he said, suggesting countries needed to make decisions based on their setting or current levels of transmission.

“We can't turn schools into yet another political football in this game. It's not fair on our children,” Ryan said. “We have to make decisions that are based on the best interests of our children, be it their educational or their health interests.”

The comments come as Trump administration officials have increasingly been calling for schools in the United States to reopen. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WHO
Schools
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Donald Trump
Trump administration

What's Brewing

Climate change: The heat is on

Climate change: The heat is on

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 