Coronavirus: Positive cases in Vietnam rise to 85

Reuters
Reuters, Hanoi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

Vietnam's health ministry reported an additional nine coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 85.

Weeks after Vietnam declared that all 16 of its coronavirus cases had recovered, the number of infected patients is on the rise following the reintroduction of the virus from overseas.

Vietnam's health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country. 

Vietnam
Coronavirus
COVID-19
