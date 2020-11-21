Singapore, Hong Kong to go ahead with air travel bubble

Covid-19: Singapore, Hong Kong to go ahead with air travel bubble

Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters that both cities were "still considered low-risk"

PTI
PTI, Singapore,
  • Nov 21 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Singapore has said that an air travel bubble with Hong Kong would proceed as planned on Sunday but there will be additional precautionary measures imposed as new coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled semi-autonomous global finance hub rise.

The flights will proceed on Sunday with an additional Covid-19 test for travellers from Hong Kong, Channel News Asia reported on Saturday.

"So tomorrow, the air travel bubble will be launched. But there's a high chance if Hong Kong continues to have tens of cases with a fair number of unlinked cases, it may be suspended," the Channel quoted Ong as saying.

Follow DH's coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic here

Under the terms of the travel bubble, the arrangement would be suspended if the seven-day moving average of unlinked cases exceeds five per day in either city.

Hong Kong is experiencing a spike in the number of cases, a situation the Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan has described as "severe". The city reported 26 new infections on Friday.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported five imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country's infection count to 58,148.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Singapore
Hong Kong

What's Brewing

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 