Cyprus extends flight ban for another two weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Nicosia,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:13 ist
A woman wearing a protective face mask makes her way on Eleftherias square, after the Cypriot government imposed a nationwide lockdown. Reuters/Representation

Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air links with 28 countries for another two weeks on Thursday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban, introduced on March 21 for a 14 day period, would be in effect for a further 14 days, Cypriot transport minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet. He said the decision was dictated by the situation in Cyprus, and the "dramatic" situation in other European states.

Cyprus has recorded 320 coronavirus cases and nine deaths. The country has imposed tough restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit.

