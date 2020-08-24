Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

PTI
PTI, Copenhagen (Denmark),
  • Aug 24 2020, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2020, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Denmark's government says that the head of the country's foreign intelligence service has been “relieved of duty for the time being” along with two other senior employees.

Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, or DDIS, in 2015, and from 2002 to 2007, he headed the domestic intelligence service.

The two other employees of DDIS, which is also responsible for military intelligence, weren't identified.

In a brief statement Monday, Defense Minister Trine Bramsen gave no reason as to why the three employees were suspended.

The Danish military has been at the center of scandals in recent months involving high-ranking officers who have been favoring relatives. 

Denmark
spy

