DH Toon | Late realisations

President Joe Biden told the COP27 conference Friday the "very life of the planet" is at stake in the climate crisis as he gave an assurance that the United States is on track to slash carbon emissions.
"The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet," he told an audience at the conference in Egypt.
