Diplomats in Aus abide by international law: China

Diplomats in Australia abide by international law: China

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 16 2020, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 17:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said that its diplomats in Australia abided by international law and accused some in the country of smearing China after media reports said that Australian police had accessed communications of Chinese diplomats.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was responding to a question following an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report on Wednesday that also said that one of China's consular officials was among those named in search warrants in a foreign interference investigation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
China

What's Brewing

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

Super Mario, Trump's buddy: The era of Shinzo Abe

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

351 sea turtles die on US coast where sea lions died

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

The Lead: Parliament Session in the midst of Covid-19

 