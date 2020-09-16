Diplomats in Australia abide by international law: China

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said that its diplomats in Australia abided by international law and accused some in the country of smearing China after media reports said that Australian police had accessed communications of Chinese diplomats.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was responding to a question following an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report on Wednesday that also said that one of China's consular officials was among those named in search warrants in a foreign interference investigation.
