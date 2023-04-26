Disney sues Florida gov. DeSantis over 'retaliation'

Disney on Wednesday filed suit in federal court against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other members of his administration, alleging "a targeted campaign of government retaliation."
The move is the latest salvo in an increasingly bitter fight between the entertainment giant and DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful for the 2024 election, over administrative control of the company's Florida theme parks.
