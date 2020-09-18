Trump will deliver UN speech next week from White House

Donald Trump will deliver UN speech next week from White House

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 18 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 09:00 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump will not travel to New York on Tuesday for his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, but will deliver the address from the White House, his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said on Thursday.

