Ethiopia's PM has gone to war's front lines: Report

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in Abiy's absence

Reuters
Reuters, Addis Ababa,
  • Nov 24 2021, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 15:06 ist
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war effort from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen will take charge of routine government business in Abiy's absence.

Government spokesman Legesse Tulu detailed the transfer of some routine duties in a news conference, the report from Fana news outlet said.

