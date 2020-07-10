Covid vaccine, UK refusal won't affect other deals: EU

EU says UK's refusal to join Covid vaccine scheme not to affect talks with drugmakers

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Jul 10 2020, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 17:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Commission said on Friday that a possible decision by the United Kingdom not to join an EU scheme to buy potential Covid-19 vaccines upfront will not affect ongoing talks the bloc is carrying out with several drugmakers.

On Thursday, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the UK government had decided not to join the EU scheme because of concerns there could be costly delays in securing the shots.

"The fact that the UK has apparently said they would not join up to whatever contract we are able to negotiate with producers is definitely not something that is going to influence our own negotiations with the producers," the EU executive's leading spokesman told a news conference.

United Kingdom
European Commission
European Union
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus
COVID-19

