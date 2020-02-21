Pak to continue in FATF's grey list with stern warning

FATF continues Pakistan in 'Grey List'; warns of action if it fails to check terror funding

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2020, 16:14pm ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 16:17pm ist
The FATF also warned Pakistan that if it doesn't complete a full action plan by June, it could lead to consequences on its businesses.

Global terror financing watchdog FATF on Friday decided continuation of Pakistan in the "Grey List" and warned the country that stern action will be taken if it fails to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM, sources said.

The decision has been taken at the Financial Action Task Force's plenary in Paris.

The FATF decided to continue Pakistani in the "Grey List". The FATF also warned Pakistan that if it doesn't complete a full action plan by June, it could lead to consequences on its businesses, a source said.

