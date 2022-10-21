Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan banned from holding public office for 5 years

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified Friday from running for political office for five years, his lawyer said, after the country's election commission ruled he misled officials about gifts he received while in power.
"The ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) has declared Imran Khan was involved in corrupt practices," said Gohar Khan, adding: "We are going to challenge it in the Islamabad high court right now."
