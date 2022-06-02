4, including gunman, dead in US hospital shooting

Four dead, including gunman, in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 02 2022, 05:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 05:29 ist
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at the Warren Clinic in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Credit: Reuters photo

Four people were killed, including a gunman, in a shooting Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

Officers were still working to clear the St. Francis hospital campus, the Tulsa Police Department said on Twitter.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC that "four people (were) shot and killed. One died after leaving the scene to try to get medical aid, and one of those four is going to be our suspect."

