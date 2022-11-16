Fresh air raid alerts in Ukraine day after Russia's biggest aerial assault

Fresh air raid alerts were sounding across war-scarred Ukraine on Wednesday, according to officials and warning notifications, a day after a massive wave of Russia strikes targeted the country's energy infrastructure.
The warnings were sounding in all regions of the country after some ten million Ukrainians were left without electricity when dozens of Russian missiles hit power stations in the biggest aerial attack since the Russian invasion began in February.
