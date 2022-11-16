Air raid alerts in Ukraine day after biggest air attack

Fresh air raid alerts in Ukraine day after Russia's biggest aerial assault

Previously a massive wave of Russia strikes targeted the country's energy infrastructure

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Nov 16 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 14:40 ist
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian missile strike in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Fresh air raid alerts were sounding across war-scarred Ukraine on Wednesday, according to officials and warning notifications, a day after a massive wave of Russia strikes targeted the country's energy infrastructure.

The warnings were sounding in all regions of the country after some ten million Ukrainians were left without electricity when dozens of Russian missiles hit power stations in the biggest aerial attack since the Russian invasion began in February.

