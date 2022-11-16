G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degree Celsius

Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal.
"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C," a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said. "This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."
Also Read | COP27: Move away from mindless consumption, India tells the world at UN climate meet
The leaders' declaration, issued following a summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, urged delegates at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt to "urgently scale up" efforts at the summit on the issue of mitigating and adapting to climate change.
It also made reference to the need to accelerate "efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards just transitions."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Once stolen by Nazis, Chagall painting sells for $7.4mn
Celebs pay their last respects to Superstar Krishna
Denied education, young Afghan girls married off
Experiences to look out for at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022
Loud music, headphones pose risk to 1 bn youths: Study
50 years since Apollo, NASA's new moon rocket lifts off
In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history
Taxpayers should not pay for this
DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch