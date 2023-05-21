Scholz urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Germany's Scholz visits Korean DMZ, urges North Korea to stop missile tests

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul ,
  • May 21 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 17:20 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol arrive for a meeting at the Presidential Office in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: Reuters Photo

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday called for North Korea to cease ballistic missile tests after he visited the fortified border between North and South Korea ahead of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul.

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called the missile tests a sign of a "still dangerous situation" on the Korean peninsula.

G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk': Scholz

"This is a threat to peace and security in this region," he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

Germany's history as a divided nation had been overcome, he said, but division persists on the Korean peninsula.

Both Scholz and Yoon left Japan on Sunday after joining the G7 summit. South Korea was invited as an observer.

G7 leaders signalled they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, and outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to "de-risk, not decouple" economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world. 

