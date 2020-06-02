Global coronavirus death toll tops 375,000

More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, mainly in the United States and Europe, since it emerged in China last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0550 GMT on Tuesday.
Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases, including 179,051 in Europe from 2,167,233 infections.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The United States has recorded the most deaths of any country, with 105,160, ahead of Britain with 39,045, Italy with 33,475, Brazil with 29,937 and France at 28,833.
China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO
Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?
No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts
COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO
Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest
Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India
SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar
Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem