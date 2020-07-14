Global coronavirus infections top 13 million: AFP tally

Global coronavirus infections top 13 million: AFP tally

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jul 14 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

More than 13 million coronavirus infections have now been recorded across the world, with more than half in the United States and Latin America, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2000 GMT on Monday.

At least 13,000,166 cases and 569,990 deaths have been recorded and the United States is the worst-hit country with 3,341,838 cases and 135,425 deaths, the tally showed.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The number of cases stood at 3,380,218 in Latin America and the Caribbean, including 144,847 fatalities. And in Europe, 2,849,335 infections have been recorded and 202,780 deaths.

The spread of the pandemic is accelerating across the globe, with more than 2.6 million new cases detected since July 1.

The tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries test only the most serious cases.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Climate change: The heat is on

Climate change: The heat is on

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 