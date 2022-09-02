Gunmen kill at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region

Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said on Friday, the latest wave of killings in the country's most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.
The attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday, the residents said, in the Amuru district, around 370 km (230 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.
Oromiya's regional administration spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
