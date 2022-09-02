Gunmen kill at least 42 people in Ethiopia

Gunmen kill at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region

The attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday in the Amuru district

Reuters
Reuters, Addis Ababa,
  • Sep 02 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 22:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said on Friday, the latest wave of killings in the country's most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.

The attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday, the residents said, in the Amuru district, around 370 km (230 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.

Oromiya's regional administration spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ethiopia
Africa
World news

What's Brewing

Meet the woman bringing India’s forests back to life

Meet the woman bringing India’s forests back to life

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 