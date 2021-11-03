Haitians hold voodoo rituals to honour ancestors

Haitians hold voodoo rituals to honour ancestors amid crisis

Voodoo was officially recognised as a religion by Haiti's government in 2003 under President Jean-Bertrand Aristide

Reuters
Reuters, Port-au-Prince,
  • Nov 03 2021, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 02:45 ist
Valcin Antoine "Toutout", an Ougan or Voodoo priest, wipes the faces of Voodoo followers, called Pitit Fey, as they attend a ceremony during the Day of the Dead celebrations at the Meyotte cemetery in Kay Gouye, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Credit: Reuters photo

Haitians honoured their ancestors to mark the Day of the Dead on Tuesday in colorful voodoo rituals that offered a respite from the tough day-to-day reality of fuel shortages, gang violence and rising malnutrition.

Voodoo followers in the Caribbean nation gathered in cemeteries, many dressed in white and some with their faces covered in white powder, to sing and dance as part of rituals that involve communing with ancestral spirits.

"Voodoo, if you want to define it, is the means at your disposal to establish harmony between you and everything that surrounds you, both visible and invisible," said Carl-Henry Desmornes, the religion's "ATI" or supreme leader, in an interview.

More than half of Haiti's 11 million people are believed to practice voodoo, a religion brought from West Africa by enslaved men and women and practiced clandestinely under French colonial rule.

It is closely identified with the struggle against slavery in Haiti, which declared independence from France in 1804 following what is widely considered the world's only successful slave revolt.

"Despite the difficulties caused by the lack of gasoline, people have made the trip to the cemetery. As I speak, my car is out of gas," said Valcin Antoine, a voodoo priest or "ougan" known as "Toutou," who led a ceremony on Monday at a cemetery in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Petion-ville.

"We are not afraid when we do the work of the spirits, they protect us."

For decades voodoo has been portrayed in Western films as a black magic cult, but it was officially recognised as a religion by Haiti's government in 2003 under President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Haiti has for nearly two weeks suffered severe fuel shortages. Gang blockades have prevented trucks from reaching fuel terminals, forcing some businesses to shut their doors and hospitals to limit services.

A wave of gang kidnappings, including the abduction last month of a group of American and Canadian missionaries, has spurred local outrage and led several transport industry groups to call general strikes.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Haiti
World news

What's Brewing

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

Bachchan's NFT collections hit Rs 3.8 cr on Day 1

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

COP26 deforestation pledge: More broken promises?

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'

 