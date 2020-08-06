Hiroshima mayor urges leaders to commit to nuke ban

Hiroshima mayor urges world leaders to commit to nuke ban

AP, Hiroshima,
  • Aug 06 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 14:33 ist
A man plays his guitar in front of in front of ruins of the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, now commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, during sunset in Hiroshima. Credit: AFP Photo

Hiroshima on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, the world's first nuclear attack.

The bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children.

READ: Japan set to mark 75 years since Hiroshima, Nagasaki atomic bombing

The US dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, ending World War II and its nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.

Survivors, their relatives and other participants marked the 8:15 am blast anniversary with the sound of a bell followed by a minute of silence.

READ: Unspeakable horror: The attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to more seriously commit to nuclear disarmament.

